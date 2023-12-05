Tuesday, December 05, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Rawalpindi Women Varsity holds  oath-taking ceremony

STAFF REPORT
December 05, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

RAWALPINDI - The Rawalpindi Women University conducted an oath-taking ceremony for newly elected members of the Student Council, Societies, and Clubs. Prof. Dr. Anila Kamal, Vice Chancellor of the univ ersity, administered the oath, encouraging students to responsibly fulfill their roles.   

  The university focuses on empowering women through education and offering extra-curricular activities for student development. Director Student Affairs Huma Rauf acknowledged the elected officials and praised the student body’s performance. The ceremony concluded with certificate distribution and a cake-cutting ceremony, leaving students inspired to contribute positively to their society.

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1701669836.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023