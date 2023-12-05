Rawalpindi Women Varsity holds  oath-taking ceremony

RAWALPINDI - The Rawalpindi Women University conducted an oath-taking ceremony for newly elected members of the Student Council, Societies, and Clubs. Prof. Dr. Anila Kamal, Vice Chancellor of the univ ersity, administered the oath, encouraging students to responsibly fulfill their roles.

The university focuses on empowering women through education and offering extra-curricular activities for student development. Director Student Affairs Huma Rauf acknowledged the elected officials and praised the student body’s performance. The ceremony concluded with certificate distribution and a cake-cutting ceremony, leaving students inspired to contribute positively to their society.