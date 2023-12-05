Security Reinforcement

The recent tragic incident in Chilas has sent shockwaves across the nation, underscoring the critical need for swift and robust security measures, especially in vulnerable areas such as the Diplomatic Enclave. The unfortunate attack on an Islamabad-bound bus resulted in the loss of lives and injuries, prompting an urgent reassessment of security protocols. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the paramount importance of maintaining a secure environment to safeguard citizens and prevent such occurrences in the future.

In response to this security breach, Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan took immediate and proactive steps to address and enhance security measures in the Diplomatic Enclave. Dr. Khan’s emphasis on effective surveillance through the Safe City centralised camera systems is a commendable move toward maintaining peace and ensuring the safety of citizens. By stressing the need for monitoring both internal and external routes of the diplomatic enclave, he recognizes the significance of leveraging modern technology to enhance security and prevent untoward incidents.

The call for cooperation from the public, encouraging them to report any suspicious activities, reflects a community-oriented approach that is essential for comprehensive security. Dr. Khan’s commitment to using the “Hotel Eye” software, which has stored data on over 8,40,000 individuals, demonstrates a forward-thinking strategy. This software, operational and effective, plays a crucial role in identifying potential threats and ensuring timely intervention, contributing significantly to the overall security apparatus.

Furthermore, the ICCPO’s dedication to addressing traffic violations, particularly one-way infractions, reinforces the commitment to enforcing law and order on multiple fronts. With over 24,700 tickets issued for one-way violations during the ongoing year, the capital police, under Dr. Khan’s leadership, is taking strict action against traffic rule violations. The utilisation of Safe City cameras to identify vehicles without number plates or unregistered vehicles showcases a comprehensive approach to maintaining order on the roads.

Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan’s swift response and strategic measures in the aftermath of the Chilas incident demonstrate a commitment to enhancing security on various fronts. By leveraging technology, encouraging public participation, and addressing traffic violations, the Islamabad Capital City Police aims to create a secure environment for all residents. As the city evolves to meet modern challenges, these initiatives are crucial for fostering a sense of safety and well-being among its citizens.