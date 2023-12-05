Sikh family visits ancestral home, Gurdwara at Phoolnagar

PATTOKI - A delegation of Sikh family on Monday reached Phoolnagar to see their ancestral home and expressed great joy after seeing the home. Speaking on the occasion, the head of the Sikh family Sardar Baldev Singh said that his childhood memories were refreshed after seeing his old house. He said that they considered Pakistan as their home, adding that “We never forget the love of the people at this place” Sikh women said that they were very happy to come to Pakistan, adding that “We always remember the love and hospitality of the people of Pakistan” Later, the Sikh delegation visited their ancient gurdwara in Phoolnagar, where they were warmly welcomed by the locals.