Sindhi Culture Day celebrated in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD-Like other cities, Sindhi Culture Day was also celebrated in Hyderabad on other day. A couple of thousand people including men, women and children attired in traditional costumes-- Ajrak and Sindhi cap flowing on the streets in dozens of rallies to mark the multi-dimensional Sindhi culture day in a befitting manner. The culture of Sindh was not confined to displaying Ahrak and Topi only but it is enriched with the colours of love, devotion, cohesion, brotherhood and sacrifice. The people of Sindh are skilled in a variety of arts and crafts. The province boasts of exquisite pottery, variegated glazed tiles, lacquer-work, hand-woven textiles like Susi and ajrak and a variety of leather and straw products besides several folk festivals that are part of the Sindhi culture.

The people wearing ajrak, which is a block-printed shawl, and Sindhi caps danced to the tunes of Sindhi songs as they moved in rallies in City, Qasimabad and Latifabad talukas as well as in Tandojam, Husri and other towns. Several political parties including the Pakistan Peoples Party, Qaumi Awami Tehreek, Sindh Taraqi Pasand and others also organized separate rallies.

Desi food was also a vital segment of Sindhi Culture, daily food in most Sindhi households consists of wheat-based flat-bread (phulka) and rice accompanied by two dishes, one gravy and one dry with curd or pickle.