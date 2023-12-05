Solangi proposes increase in taxes on tobacco to discourage smoking

Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi proposed an increase in taxes on tobacco on Tuesday, highlighting that like environmental degradation, smoking poses a significant threat to human lives, Radio Pakistan has reported.

Addressing an event here, the minister stated, "The effects of smoking are evident in our daily lives."

Solangi pointed out that smoking also increased costs in the health sector.

He stated that on average, smoking claimed one person's life every six seconds and killed one in ten individuals.

The minister underscored the urgent need to increase taxes on tobacco to discourage its use.