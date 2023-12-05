Stakeholders stress effective rules for special persons’ welfare

ISLAMABAD-Stakeholders at a consultative workshop have called for incorporating their all inputs in order to make the draft Rules of Business for Disability Act 2019 an effective document covering all aspects as it would ensure complete implementation.

The consultative workshop was organized by the Sightsavers and Social Welfare Department, Government of Gilgit-Baltistan. Representatives from all stakeholders including government line departments, UN agencies, national NGOs and representatives of Organizations of Persons with Disabilities participated in the workshop.

A detailed presentation on rules of business was given to stakeholders during the workshop held in order to ensuring the journey from legislation to implementation.

The participants gave their input and suggestions on the basis of their expertise and knowledge to make it an effective document covering all aspects. The comments, feedback and suggestions provided by stakeholders will be incorporated in the draft to make it as effective as possible.

This initiative will help gather participants’ input on the draft Rules of Business for Disability Act 2019 and translating disability act into practical guidelines to ensure an effective implementation of the Disability Act 2019.

The GB government had approved the Disability Act but it has not been fully implemented due to the absence of rules of business.

In his remarks, Dr. Sarwar, Social Welfare Department GB, said this workshop will help in ensuring the rights of persons with disabilities creating an equal access to opportunities and services for them.

Munazza Gillani, Country Director Sightsavers, said that including voice of people with disabilities is critically important to make sure that rules of business address their needs. She reiterated that Sightsavers will employ all means to support this initiative further to get the rules of business developed. She further added that approval of rules of business will be a step towards ensuring achievement of SDGs in the region.

Asim Zafar, Secretariat Coordinator CBID Network, talked about the history of disability legislation in Pakistan and appreciated the GB government on taking lead in approval of Disability Act in 2019 and now initiating the development of Rules of Business for its successful implementation.