Tuesday, December 05, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

SU asked students to deposit hostel allotment fee by 15th

APP
December 05, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD- The Provost of the Boy’s Hostel, the University of Sindh Jamshoro Dr Pasand Ali Khoso has announced that hostel forms for fresh allotment in Boy’s Hostel for the academic year 2024 will be received on 5 December (Tuesday) In a circular issued here, the provost said that students of parts two, three, four and five of the Batch 2020,2021 and 2023 could submit their forms from 5 December furnished with admission Challan, Students Identity card, two copies of CNIC, 4 colour passport size photos, Domicile copy and hostel fees challan.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1701669836.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023