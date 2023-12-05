SU asked students to deposit hostel allotment fee by 15th

HYDERABAD- The Provost of the Boy’s Hostel, the University of Sindh Jamshoro Dr Pasand Ali Khoso has announced that hostel forms for fresh allotment in Boy’s Hostel for the academic year 2024 will be received on 5 December (Tuesday) In a circular issued here, the provost said that students of parts two, three, four and five of the Batch 2020,2021 and 2023 could submit their forms from 5 December furnished with admission Challan, Students Identity card, two copies of CNIC, 4 colour passport size photos, Domicile copy and hostel fees challan.