UBG, BMP (P) to play role for reviving economy after winning FPCCI elections: ICCI president

ISLAMABAD-Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) said that the business community was passing through a difficult phase; however, the alliance of UBG and BMP (P) had a clear vision to address the key issues of the business community, increase exports, strengthen foreign exchange reserves and boost industrialisation to revive the economy after winning the upcoming elections of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

He said this while addressing a reception hosted by Zafar Bakhtawari, Secretary General UBG at his residence in the honour of the candidates of UBG and BMP (P) alliance for the President, Senior Vice President and Vice Presidents of FPCCI. Over 40 General Body and Executive Committee members of FPCCI from Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Rawalpindi Division, Gilgit Baltistan and other areas were present in the reception, said a press release issued here Monday.

Atif Ikram Sheikh, presidential candidate of UBG and BMP (P) alliance for the FPCCI said that they had a two-year plan to address the key issues of the business community and steer the economy out of troubles. He said that they would realise the mission of late SM Tanveer after winning the elections of FPCCI to make Pakistan a strong economy of the region. He thanked all the voters and supporters and assured them that he would deliver up to their satisfactions from the platform of FPCCI.

Saqib Fayyaz Magoon, alliance candidate for Senior Vice President of FPCCI said that after winning elections, they would work hard to revive the honour and dignity of FPCCI and make it a strong apex trade body of the country. He said that the stakeholder of respective sectors would be involved in meetings with the government to address issues of business community. Facilitation desk for women entrepreneurs would be made in FPCCI and efforts would be made to establish more women chambers of commerce in the country to facilitate women entrepreneurs.

Asif Inam, candidate for Vice President and current Chairman All Pakistan Textile Mills Association said that high energy cost is a major hurdle for business and industry and after winning the FPCCI elections, they would work on cheap energy solutions to reduce production cost and facilitate the growth of business and industrial activities.