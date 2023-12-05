Tuesday, December 05, 2023
‘Unified Date Sheet’ for mid-term exams

APP
December 05, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  The School Education Department on Monday has released the “unified” date sheet for midterm exams to be held in December under the Punjab Examination Commission (PEC). The exam will be held simultaneously in 48,000 government schools across Punjab.The exams will start from December 7, the PEC will provide question papers to all schools. Meanwhile, the December test will begin in all schools from December 7, the PEC official sources told APP on Monday. The School Education Department has released the “unified” date sheet for mid-term exams to be held in December under the Punjab Examination Commission. The exams will continue till the 15th of December, and the results will be declared on the 16th of December as the winter vacations will start from December 17. Action will be taken against the school heads who prepare the question papers by themselves, only the question papers with QR code will be photocopied and given to the students, the sources said.

APP

