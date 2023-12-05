Upgradation work of hospitals be accelerarated: CM

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Kot Khawaja Saeed Teaching Hospital here on Monday and dismayed to see cats roaming beneath patients’ beds due to inadequate cleanliness arrangements. The pervasive filth and the sealed radiology ward added to the concerns. Complaints from patients and their attendants further highlighted the deplorable conditions. After seeing this, the CM ordered to remove the MS immediately and telephonically directed the health secretary to establish a Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) Satellite Clinic at the hospital. During the inspection, he ordered to shift a child to the children’s hospital for treatment. Different patients and their attendants raised concerns about repetitive vaccine administrations, leading the CM to scrutinize the doctors’ duty rosters and enforce time-bound duties. The CM inspected different departments and reviewed the upgradation work of the hospital. In one part of the hospital, no workers were working, while in the other part, the number of workers was very low. The CM directed to deploy an additional labor force to accelerate the upgradation work. Taking note of a differently- abled individual’s issue, CM not only directed its resolution but also expressed strong disapproval of the overall deplorable condition of the hospital. He assured that necessary steps would be taken to enhance treatment facilities in the hospital.

CM inspects Govt Abdul Rahim Memorial Hospita l

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday visited the Government Abdul Rahim Memorial Hospital Sodiwal to check the treatment facilities being provided to the patients. The hospital was found lacking in essential services, including the absence of free medicines and blood supply. Moreover, the absence of a medical superintendent and inadequate sanitation arrangements drew complaints from attendants of female patients. Taking notice of the grievances, CM Naqvi issued a stern warning to the MS and ordered the reimbursement of money to families who had purchased medicines from outside. He emphasized the need to enhance sanitation arrangements and stated unequivocally that any shortcomings in providing free medications to patients would not be tolerated. The CM took a round of different wards to inspect the medical facilities available to patients. He inquired about healthcare services and the provision of free medicines to patients. He also checked the water filtration plant and congratulated the relatives of a newborn child.