World needs to work together to support countries affected by climate change: Mayor

KARACHI-Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the world needs to work together to support the countries affected by climate change.

He said this while addressing the Pavilion Mayors Conference held in Dubai, said a statement issued here on Monday. He said that according to the vision of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, the Pakistan Peoples Party accepted the challenge of reconstruction of 2.1 million houses destroyed during the 2022 floods in Sindh province and took necessary steps to rehabilitate the affected people as soon as possible. The Pavilion Mayors Conference held in Dubai is an important event that provides an opportunity for mayors from different cities around the world to share their experiences and make suggestions regarding climate change. I have the honour to participate in this important platform with city mayors at the event. Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab shed detailed light on the problems of Sindh province, especially Karachi, their solutions and resources. He said all possible steps are being taken to provide basic facilities to the citizens in their daily life, and the road network in industrial zones and commercial centres is being improved to promote economic activities. Karachi can establish solar and wind farms with financial cooperation that provide affordable and clean energy to people, he said. He said that due to the increasing population, the problems of Karachi continued to increase due to which it was necessary to develop the basic infrastructure of the city, improve the roads and highways as well as modernise the water supply and drainage system in Karachi.

Efforts are being made to provide maximum facilities to the citizens through the construction and expansion of storm-water drains, parks and playgrounds, he said. Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab highlighted the situation faced by the people of Karachi during the flood of 2022 and the heat wave of 2015 during his speech and said that many major cities of the world are facing natural disasters due to climate change while owning to increase in temperature, heat wave situation is also happening, so now is the time to adopt a strong strategy to deal with these challenges at the global level.

The Mayor of Karachi said that efforts are being made to tackle this challenge through plantation drives in Karachi and the creation of artificial forests to green up as many parts of the city as possible, including a large park on the city beach where afforestation is being done on a large scale, these measures aim to combat the conditions caused by climate change and to improve the city’s weather conditions through positive measures. He stressed the need to adopt a common strategy to deal with it.