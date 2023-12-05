‘Youth can be kept away from drugs through sports’

FAISALABAD - The speakers at an awareness seminar have said that youth can be kept away from drug addiction by providing them maximum sports opportunities.

Addressing the seminar held at Sandal College under the aegis of Anjuman Anti-Narcotic Allied Hospital-II here on Monday, noted psychologist Prof Dr. Imtiaz Ahmed Dogar urged the need of repeating the lesson of love for life again and again. He urged the youth to stay away from the menace of drugs and advised to focus on acquiring modern knowledge for their better future.

He said that effective measures were also being taken to make government offices and public places free from cigarette smoke. Vice- Principal Sandal College Zafar Hussain thanked the Anjuman-e- Anti-Narcotics for organizing the seminar. On this occasion, the students reiterated their determination to stay away from drugs.

RS.1000M FINE IMPOSED ON 160 MARRIAGE HALLS IN ONE MONTH

The administration officers have imposed a total fine of Rs.1000 million on 160 marriage halls during last one month on charge of violation of one-dish and marriage act in Faisalabad.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Monday that the assistant commissioners and officers of the district government had launched a vigorous campaign against the violation of one-dish and marriage act in Faisalabad. They inspected 1995 marriage halls and marquees and found violation of one-dish and marriage act. Therefore, they imposed a total fine of Rs.1000 million on the owners of 160 marriage halls besides sealing 40 halls and arresting 17 accused from November 04 to December 04, 2023.

Separate cases were also got registered against 34 accused on sheer violation of the law while further action was under progress, he added.

2 BOILERS SEALED, FINE IMPOSED ON THEIR OWNERS

The Environment Protection Department has sealed two boilers in industrial units and imposed a total fine of Rs.200,000 on their owners here on Monday on charge of burning prohibited material and polluting the environment.

Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas in a statement said that environment teams checked Babu Sizing situated near Chak 66-JB Dhandra and found burning prohibited material in its boiler. Similarly, the team also found burning prohibited material in the boiler of Amin Shakeel Sizing which was causing environment pollution.

The environment team imposed a total fine of Rs.200,000 on the owners of these industrial units and got cases registered against boiler operators. Further action was under progress, he added.