115 drug pushers held in Nov

Staff Reporter
December 05, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BAHAWALPUR  -  The district police held 115 alleged drug peddlers and recovered huge quantity of narcotics from their possession during last month of November 2024. According to the performance report issued here on Wednesday, the teams of several police stations conducted raids at dens and apprehended 115 alleged drug pushers. The police also recovered 71 kilogrammes hashish, 620 grams heroine drug, 1,053 grams crystal ice, over two kilogrammes cannabis, 2,620 litres liquor and nine liquor factories. The police registered separate cases against the accused and launched investigation.

Staff Reporter

