2-day int’l conference on “Re-imagining the Real Estate” kicks off at NUML

ISLAMABAD - The National University of Modern Languages (NUML) Wednesday inaugurated a two-day International Conference on Real Estate titled “Re-imagining the Real Estate Industry”.

Organized by NUML’s Faculty of Management Sciences in collaboration with Islamic Relief, the Higher Education Commission (HEC), and the Institute of Management Sciences, the conference brings together leading experts from academia and industry to address the pressing challenges facing Pakistan’s real estate sector. The event comprises seven themes, four academic sessions, and eight industrial sessions, aiming to lay a robust foundation for reimagining the future of the industry. Discussions tackled critical issues such as urban sprawl, inefficiencies, and irregularities while exploring sustainable solutions to enhance the sector’s contribution to Pakistan’s economy. The inaugural session was graced by Federal Minister for Housing and Works, Riaz Hussain Pirzada, who appeared as a chief guest. Shafiq Akbar, CEO of IMARAT Group, delivered an impactful keynote address, and Dr Usman Ghani, Director of IM Sciences, provided his valuable insights on the importance of education and innovation in the real estate sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Brig Shahzad Munir, Director General NUML, welcomed the participants and underscored NUML’s commitment to organizing conferences on significant issues. He highlighted the challenges of rapid urbanization, such as traffic congestion, pollution, and unplanned urban sprawl, and emphasized the potential of the real estate sector to play a pivotal role in economic growth. Brig Munir also stressed the need for a centralized platform to address inefficiencies and ensure better planning to mitigate these challenges. The chief guest lauded NUML for organising the groundbreaking event, remarking that such impactful conferences have been rare in recent years. He emphasized the importance of engaging and empowering the youth, urging them to contribute actively to Pakistan’s progress and development. Highlighting Pakistan’s connectivity with Iran through various routes, Federal Minister for Housing and Works, Riaz Hussain Pirzada noted that international sanctions hinder trade, but initiatives like the Iran gas pipeline are essential to resolving Pakistan’s energy crisis. He praised Pakistan’s natural beauty and abundance of mineral resources while underlining the need for meticulous planning to harness these assets effectively.

The minister drew attention to the challenges posed by rapid population growth, attributing them to a lack of planning. He contrasted this with countries like China and Bangladesh, which have successfully managed population control through strategic policies. He stressed the importance of setting clear personal and national goals and devising actionable strategies to achieve them. Pirzada also called for character building and a return to traditional and Islamic values to foster unity and cooperation. He urged the nation to set aside differences and work collectively for Pakistan’s growth, emphasizing that unity and collective effort are vital for sustainable development. Shafiq Akbar, CEO of IMARAT Group, elaborated on the sector’s vast potential, stating that real estate accounts for 40% of Pakistan’s GDP but remains underutilized due to inadequate planning and resource management.

He highlighted that out of approximately 8,000 housing societies in the country, 5,500 are illegal, which poses significant challenges to sustainable development. He further emphasized that Pakistan, with its growing population, needs effective planning to provide housing for an estimated 20 million units in the next 25 years. Shafiq Akbar praised Pakistan’s skilled labour force and infrastructure, urging the youth to play a proactive role in the industry’s transformation.

Dr Usman Ghani, Director of IM Sciences, highlighted the role of education and research in overcoming valuation discrepancies and irregularities in the real estate sector. He called for greater collaboration between academia and industry to unlock the full potential of the sector, emphasizing the importance of sustainable and climate-resilient urban planning. The first day of the conference also included four thematic sessions where renowned speakers addressed topics such as valuation practices, legal frameworks, urban sprawl, and making real estate a market. Experts provided actionable insights and strategic solutions to the challenges facing the sector. The conference will continue today (Thursday ) with more discussions and collaborative sessions to reimagine the future of Pakistan’s real estate industry and its role in national development.