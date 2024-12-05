Thursday, December 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

22,300 driving licences issued in Nov

Staff Reporter
December 05, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN  -  The Regional Police Office (RPO) Multan made record increase in issuance of driving licences from 3,000 to 22,000 per month during the last six months. According to the data, issued by a spokesperson for the RPO here on Wednesday, the department issued 3,244 driving licences in June, 3,710 in July, 6,478 in August, 16,492 in September, 13,313 in October while 22,300 licences were issued in November. This notable increase highlights the commitment of the Multan Regional Police to enhancing public convenience and promoting road safety.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1733295662.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024