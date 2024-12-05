22,300 driving licences issued in Nov

MULTAN - The Regional Police Office (RPO) Multan made record increase in issuance of driving licences from 3,000 to 22,000 per month during the last six months. According to the data, issued by a spokesperson for the RPO here on Wednesday, the department issued 3,244 driving licences in June, 3,710 in July, 6,478 in August, 16,492 in September, 13,313 in October while 22,300 licences were issued in November. This notable increase highlights the commitment of the Multan Regional Police to enhancing public convenience and promoting road safety.