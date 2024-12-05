4,965 absconders arrested during 2024

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Capital Territory Police have arrested 4,965 absconders, proclaimed offenders and target offenders involved in heinous crimes from various areas of the city during the ongoing year.

Dupty Inspector General Syed Ali Raza told APP on Wednesday, the Islamabad Police is taking all possible steps to eradicate the crime from the city and those involved in heinous crimes and illegal activities will be dealt with iron hands. He further said that, safety to the lives and property of the citizens is the foremost priority of Islamabad Police and will bring those involved in the heinous crime of all categories to justice.

Citizens are urged to immediately report drug peddlers, suspicious individuals or activities to their respective police stations, at emergency helpline Pucar-15.