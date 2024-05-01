5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Lahore and several Punjab cities

Residents of Lahore and other cities in Punjab experienced a 5.1-magnitude earthquake on Thursday, causing panic as people rushed out of their homes and buildings.

The tremors were also felt in Jhelum, Kamalia, Khanewal, Chichawatni, Bhalwal, Chiniot, and Hafizabad. The earthquake's epicentre was located near Kharian at a depth of 15 kilometres.

According to the initial report from the Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), there have been no reports of casualties or significant property damage. The administration is actively inspecting buildings to assess any potential structural damage, as confirmed by the PDMA’s director general.

This follows a recent pattern of seismic activity in the region. Last month, a 5.2-magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, triggering panic among residents. That quake’s epicentre was located in the border region between Afghanistan and Tajikistan, at a depth of 212 kilometres. Additionally, two weeks prior, a 5.3-magnitude earthquake had already struck several areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Pakistan lies on the boundary of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates, making it prone to frequent seismic activity. Large portions of South Asia, including Pakistan, are seismically active due to the Indian plate pushing northward into the Eurasian plate.