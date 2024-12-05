Thursday, December 05, 2024
50-year man shot dead in Kasur shop robbery

OUR STAFF REPORT
December 05, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

KASUR  -  Three unidentified bandits on Wednesday opened fire and killed a man during dacoity in Khadian Khas area. A police spokesperson said that three bandits managed to force their entry into a shop of Mushtaq 50-year and looted away. Meanwhile, the shopkeeper attempted to chase them, as a result, the dacoits opened fire and injured him seriously. Mushtaq succumbed to his injuries on a way to the hospital. The police registered a case and started investigation.

Two children die under debris of wall

Two children on Wednesday killed under debris as an old wall of Central Eidgah collapsed in Chunian area, The Rescue sources said the children were identified as Ahmed 12 years and Dilawar 6 years old.

The children were students of a seminary, they added.

 The police registered a case and launched investigation.

Tessori condoles death of Admiral (R) Yastur-ul-Haq Malik

OUR STAFF REPORT

