9 deals worth $263.8m signed between Pakistani, Chinese enterprises

KUNMING - China-Pakistan trade cooperation is flourishing as nine deals worth RMB 1.918 billion (approximately $263.8 million) have been signed between Chinese and Pakistani enterprises. Signing ceremonies were held during a Strategic Cooperation Summit on E-Commerce themed “Unleashing the Digital Potential of CPEC” in Chenggong, Kunming, Yunnan on November 25. The agreements span a variety of sectors, including overseas investment, import and export, mineral and ore trading, agricultural products, and the digital economy. Prominent companies involved in the partnerships include Yunnan Yunshangyun Big Data Industry Development Co., Ltd, Jinhu International Trade (Kunming) Co., Ltd, Northern Frontier Mines Pakistan. According to Raja Nasir Ali Khan, Minister for Planning and Development of Gilgit-Baltistan, the signed agreements are expected to boost trade and investment flows between the two countries, particularly in emerging sectors like digital technologies and e-commerce.