ABC assured of govt’s full support in facilitating foreign investors

ISLAMABAD - A delegation of American Business Council has held separate meetings with federal ministers for finance and commerce to discuss various issues. Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb held a meeting with a delegation from the American Business Council (ABC) led by Kamran Ataullah Khan, President of ABC and Country Manager/CEO of Dupont.

The delegation included Ms Tushna Patel, Vice President ABC and Executive Director AICT; Syed Khurram Shah, Member of the Executive Committee and Executive Director PepsiCo; Adnan Shafi, Member of the Executive Committee and CEO of PriceOye Technologies; Asif Ahmed, General Manager and Technology Leader at IBM; and Brigadier (r) Tariq Saeed, Government Relations Advisor at Cargill. During the meeting, the delegation discussed the potential for fostering economic collaboration between Pakistan and the United States, emphasizing the need to create a conducive business environment for foreign investment. The delegation briefed the minister on the issues and challenges faced by the business community, highlighting areas that require policy intervention to foster a more favorable business environment. They also highlighted opportunities for growth in sectors such as technology, agriculture, and consumer goods, underlining the contributions of ABC member companies to Pakistan’s economic development.

Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb appreciated the efforts of the American Business Council in strengthening bilateral economic ties and welcomed the recommendations shared by the delegation. He assured the government’s full support in facilitating foreign investors and resolving their issues and reaffirmed his resolve to make Pakistan an attractive business and export hub for the international markets. The minister also apprised the delegation about the government’s comprehensive structural reforms agenda, reaffirming its commitment to expanding the tax base, addressing economic leakages, and ensuring a complete transformation of the tax authority. He emphasized that no exemptions would be granted to any segment of the economy, underscoring that the country is already progressing in the right direction in these areas.

The minister concluded the meeting by emphasizing the government’s determination to implement reforms aimed at ensuring economic stability, enhancing the ease of doing business, and promoting sustainable growth. Meanwhile, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan met with a delegation from the American Business Council (ABC), comprising representatives from nine leading US companies with operations in Pakistan (including DuPont, Cargill, PepsiCo, CocaCola, Philip Morris, AICT, IBM, PriceOye, McDonalds), alongside officials from the US Embassy, at the Ministry of Commerce in Islamabad. The meeting focused on a range of key issues raised by the ABC delegation, including concerns related to high taxes, inflation, and the need for increased government support to foster a conducive business environment.

The ABC members emphasized the significant role American companies play in Pakistan’s economy, particularly in terms of job creation and U.S. investment. The minister for commerce warmly welcomed the delegation and assured them that the govt was fully committed to addressing their concerns. He acknowledged the challenges faced by businesses in Pakistan, especially in light of inflation and other economic hurdles. The minister expressed his confidence that the govt is actively working on solutions to mitigate these issues and improve the economic landscape for both local and foreign investors. The meeting concluded with a mutual agreement to continue dialogue and collaboration on key issues, paving the way for a more robust and dynamic trade relationship in the coming years.