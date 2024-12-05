AJK observes complete strike against ordinance banning peaceful protests

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) is witnessing a complete strike on Thursday in response to a presidential ordinance prohibiting peaceful protests.

Educational institutions and shops remain closed, and public transport is suspended across the region following a call for protest by the Jammu & Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC).

The ordinance imposes a seven-year jail term for individuals participating in protests in AJK. Civil society groups and the JKJAAC argue that this measure violates constitutional rights to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression, sparking concerns about balancing public order with civil liberties in the region.

Earlier this week, the AJK Supreme Court temporarily suspended the implementation of the “Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Ordinance, 2024.” This decision followed the admission of two appeals challenging a high court ruling that had upheld the controversial law.

In May, the JKJAAC had called off protests against rising inflation after the government agreed to their demands. However, violent clashes during these demonstrations led to the deaths of at least three people, with several others injured.

The current strike underscores ongoing tensions between authorities and civil society, as the debate over the ordinance’s impact on fundamental rights continues.