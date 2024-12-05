Thursday, December 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

ANF seizes over 209 kg drugs in 3 operations

APP
December 05, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI  -  Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting three operations across the country managed to recover over 209 kg drugs worth more than Rs 1.6 million and arrested three suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Wednesday.

The spokesman informed that 4 kg hashish was recovered from an accused near Lyari Basti in Taiser Town, Karachi.

The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to the students of educational institutions.

200 kg cannabis hidden in a vehicle near Sahianwala Interchange Faisalabad was recovered and an accused was arrested.

4.8 kg opium and 1 kg ice were recovered from the possession of a drug dealer arrested near Shaheen Chowk, Gujrat. Cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.

Ethiopia, Pakistan agree to boost aviation coop

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1733373189.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024