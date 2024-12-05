APC on KP’s peace situation to be held today

PESHAWAR - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday said that an All Parties Conference (APC), would be convened on Friday (today) here at the Governor House to discuss peace situation in KP, natural resources, challenges and opportunities. Addressing a press conference here, he informed that the leaders of some 16 political parties have given consent to attend the APC. The Governor said that he personally invited all parties’ leadership, adding that political leaders were concerned over the deteriorating situation in Kurram, as neither the provincial cabinet nor the assembly had addressed the issue. He said that the main objective of convening the APC was to discuss the current situation in Kurram with political allies and find an amicable and lasting solution to it. Kundi appreciated all politicians who accompanied him to Kohat to participate in a Jirga over Kurram situation. He deplored the apathy of KP government to address the provincial issues and pointed out that when people were being killed in Kurram the CM and his cabinet members were concentrating on violent protests.

He deplored that except KP nobody from Punjab and Sindh turned up to the PTI’s protest’s call.

He questioned the provincial government’s priorities, pointing out that millions of rupees had been released in the name of martyrs, but no tangible relief had been provided to the people of Kurram.

Kundi said that no relief was provided to the displaced families in Kurram by KP government even tents, food and necessary aid was provided by the Red Crescent.

Giving brief of the APC, he said that a Jirga would be formed to urge the federal government to prioritize peace and development for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that the APC would also evaluate the provincial government’s performance and warned that if the provincial government continued to fail in fulfilling its responsibilities, the federal government would be requested to take needful step.

The Governor noted that the federal government could promulgate the governor rule in the province to address the issues.

He emphasized that maintaining peace and order was the prime responsibility of the CM but unfortunately he had only one point agenda to hold protests.

Kundi also criticized the provincial government for passing resolutions against institutions in the assembly, while neglecting to call a cabinet or assembly meeting to discuss the ongoing crisis in Kurram.

Referring to PTI’s recent protest call in Islamabad, Kundi said that the party workers were again deceived in Islamabad after the CM KP and Bushra Bibi were escaped from the scene and left the people to face the music.

He also expressed concerns that most of PTI’s leadership from Punjab had taken refuge in Peshawar.

The Governor criticized arrest of Pashtun by Islamabad police rather the political leaders who he said were actually responsible for the violent protests.

He said that Pashtuns should not be linked with PTI and that participation of limited numbers of Pashtuns did not means that entire Pashtuns were supporting the party that deceived people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa on the name of change.

He said made it clear that he would not allow the sale of university lands under the provincial government’s control.