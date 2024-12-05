APC raises concerns over KP security, calls for unity, reforms

The All Parties Conference (APC), convened by Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, raised concerns over the worsening law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and called for collective efforts to address the province’s challenges.

The APC declaration emphasized unity among political parties to resolve KP’s issues and proposed an audit of the provincial government’s performance.

It also demanded the reopening of the Pakistan-Afghanistan border for all types of trade, the provision of gas to the province, and the immediate issuance of the NFC Award.

Governor Kundi announced the formation of two committees: a political committee to engage with key figures, including the President, and a technical committee to address other matters. Criticizing the provincial government, he stated, “The KP government has failed to maintain law and order. CM Gandapur is fostering anarchy.”

Federal Minister Amir Muqam also criticized Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, accusing him of prioritizing protests in Islamabad over addressing KP’s pressing issues.

The APC concluded with a call for unity and collective action to restore peace and safeguard the interests of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.