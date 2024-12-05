Army calls for action against fake news, pledges security commitment

The military leadership has called on the government to introduce and enforce strict laws to curb the misuse of freedom of expression, particularly to prevent the spread of , lies, and divisive rhetoric.

The appeal was made during the 84th Formation Commanders Conference, chaired by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen. Asim Munir at GHQ, according to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday.

The conference, attended by corps commanders, principal staff officers, and all formation commanders of the Pakistan Army, stressed the need to identify and hold accountable those spreading false information for political or financial gain.

The forum reaffirmed the army’s commitment to serving the nation without bias or political affiliation, ensuring security against all internal and external threats. It condemned efforts to incite violence and manipulate public sentiment, labeling them as attempts to divide the people and the armed forces. The statement warned that such propaganda, often fueled by external actors, would fail.

The participants expressed concern over malicious narratives targeting the lawful deployment of the army to secure government buildings and safeguard visiting delegations. This coordinated disinformation campaign was described as part of a broader plan by certain political factions to undermine public trust in state institutions.

Fateha was offered for martyrs from the armed forces, law enforcement, and civilians who sacrificed their lives for Pakistan’s security and sovereignty. The forum also condemned human rights violations in Kashmir, reaffirmed unwavering support for the Kashmiri people, and expressed solidarity with Palestinians, urging international efforts to end aggression in Gaza.

The leadership reviewed Pakistan’s security environment, operational readiness, and counterterrorism efforts, with a focus on neutralizing terrorists and their facilitators, particularly in Balochistan.

It also highlighted the ongoing use of Afghan soil by terrorist groups, urging Afghanistan to take tangible steps to prevent such activities for mutual benefit.

The forum reiterated support for socioeconomic initiatives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, commending the resilience of the people in these provinces against terrorism. It pledged continued efforts to ensure their development and well-being.