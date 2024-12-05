Arrest warrants issued for Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana Case

A court in Rawalpindi on Thursday issued arrest warrants for Bushra Bibi, wife of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, in connection with the Toshakhana II case.

The proceedings were conducted by Central Judge Shah Rukh Arjumand at Adiala Jail. The arrest warrants were issued due to Bushra Bibi's repeated absences from court, and her request for exemption from Thursday's hearing was denied.

The court also served a notice to her guarantor, asking why the surety bonds submitted on her behalf should not be confiscated for her non-compliance.

Earlier in the day, the Islamabad High Court issued a notice to Bushra Bibi following a request by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to revoke her bail in the same case.