Thursday, December 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Arrest warrants issued for Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana Case

Arrest warrants issued for Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana Case
Web Desk
3:45 PM | December 05, 2024
National

A court in Rawalpindi on Thursday issued arrest warrants for Bushra Bibi, wife of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, in connection with the Toshakhana II case.

The proceedings were conducted by Central Judge Shah Rukh Arjumand at Adiala Jail. The arrest warrants were issued due to Bushra Bibi's repeated absences from court, and her request for exemption from Thursday's hearing was denied.

The court also served a notice to her guarantor, asking why the surety bonds submitted on her behalf should not be confiscated for her non-compliance.

Earlier in the day, the Islamabad High Court issued a notice to Bushra Bibi following a request by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to revoke her bail in the same case.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1733373189.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024