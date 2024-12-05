At least 5,000 workers still missing, claims PTI Chairman

ISLAMABAD/ABBOTTABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Wednesday claimed that at least 5,000 PTI workers were still missing and the party was collecting data about them from various districts.

He also lashed out the government for opening fire on protesters saying that no government shoots at its own civilians.

Gohar Ali Khan also extended an olive branch, saying the party is ready to hold talks with all political parties. “[PTI founder] Imran Khan will chalk out the future course of action,” Gohar said while speaking to reporters in Abbottabad on Wednesday. He said the KP government would announce compensation, including jobs, for the families of “martyrs”. “Our struggle is for restoration of democracy and Imran’s release,” he added.

Gohar ruled out the notion of Bushra Bibi, wife of PTI founder, joining politics, saying that she had no intention of doing so. “She [Bushra] attended the protest as an ordinary worker,” he added.

Also, PTI Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram Wednesday lashed out at Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar over his attempts to hoodwink the foreign diplomats by spreading misinformation pertaining to ‘Islamabad massacre.’ In a strongly-worded reaction to Dar’s briefing to foreign diplomats, the PTI information secretary said the foreign minister falsely stated that law enforcement agencies (LEAs) were not provided with live ammunition but they were equipped with water cannons, tear gas and batons.

He claimed that12 people were killed while several dozen sustained severe injuries as a result of direct firing. Sheikh Waqas alleged rulers were a perpetual source of shame and embarrassment for Pakistan, as despite extensive national and international media coverage of the “Islamabad massacre”, they brazenly lied to conceal the bloodshed.

He blasted the government, stating that they always prioritised their own self-serving interests over the country’s reputation. He emphasized that the “Islamabad carnage” sparked widespread concern both domestically and internationally, and the government’s attempts to disseminate false information would not serve any purpose.

He made it clear that the ruling clique would be held accountable for their “heinous actions”, and they would have to answer for the brutal murder of unarmed peaceful protesters. PTI information secretary reiterated his party‘s demand that the Supreme Court should establish an impartial and empowered judicial commission to investigate the killings of peaceful protesters in Islamabad and ensure severe punishment for those responsible, including those who ordered and participated in the “clean-up operation.”

He underlined that PTI would relentlessly pursue justice, refusing to remain silent until those responsible for orchestrating the Islamabad carnage were held accountable and faced punishment.