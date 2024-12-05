Azhar Zaidi appointed as cricket affairs advisor to LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem

LAHORE - Former Pakistan cricket team manager Azhar Hussain Zaidi has been appointed as the Advisor for Cricket Affairs to Khawaja Nadeem Ahmad, President of Lahore Regional Cricket Association (LRCA). Azhar Zaidi met with Khawaja Nadeem Ahmad at the LRCA headquarters, where the President praised Zaidi’s significant contributions to cricket and formally handed him the notification of his appointment. According to the notification, Azhar Zaidi will oversee all cricket-related matters at LRCA and submit his recommendations to the President. He has held numerous positions within the PCB and LCCA. His past roles include Coordinator of Club Cricket at PCB, Manager of Pakistan’s U19 and A teams, Treasurer of LRCA, Chairman of the Grounds Committee at LRCA, Manager of Central Punjab Cricket Team, and Manager for various Lahore Region teams. In addition to his cricket administration roles, Zaidi is the president of the renowned P&T Cricket Club, which has produced numerous Test and international cricketers representing Pakistan. Some of these cricketers include Manzoor Elahi, Zahoor Elahi, Saleem Elahi, Shahid Saeed, Abdul Razzaq, Imran Nazir, Ashraf Ali, Saadat Ali, and Tayyab Tahir. Hundreds of first-class cricketers have represented Lahore and other regions through the P&T Club.

Zaidi’s association with the P&T Gymkhana Cricket Club also extends to former PCB Chairman Khalid Mahmood, as well as former ICC Elite Panel umpire and current PCB selector Aleem Dar, who was also part of P&T. Other prominent figures connected to P&T include former ICC umpires Athar Zaidi, Nazir Junir, and Asad Rauf, alongside many domestic umpires and scorers. Renowned scorer Masood Ahmed is also associated with P&T.

On his appointment, Azhar Zaidi expressed gratitude to Khawaja Nadeem Ahmad, acknowledging the trust placed in him and pledging to continue his dedication to the sport. Khawaja Nadeem expressed hope that Zaidi would continue to contribute to cricket, guiding young cricketers with his wealth of knowledge and experience.

Zaidi has been a member of the PCB’s Executive Council and played first-class cricket under the Pakistan Income Tax department, where he also served as captain. Additionally, he has held positions as Senior Vice President and President of the West Zone of LRCA and has been an active member of both the General Body and Executive Body of LRCA.

Zaidi has also made his mark as a cricket commentator and analyst, contributing insightful analyses to various television channels, newspapers, and magazines. A book titled “Captain’s Captain” has been written about his contributions to cricket. He has had the honor of attending cricketing events as a guest of honor in various countries.