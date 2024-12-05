Bahawalpur DC for timely sowing of wheat crop

BAHAWALPUR - Bahawalpur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Farhan Farooq has said that wheat is essential for the country’s food security, and its timely sowing could ensure food security in the country. He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the divisional committee regarding wheat cultivation on Wednesday in the conference room of the Commissioner’s Office. Officers from the Agriculture Department and other relevant departments attended the meeting. The deputy commissioner reported that the target for wheat cultivation in the Bahawalpur Division has been set at 2.611 million acres, of which wheat has already been sown on 2.575 million acres. He emphasised that farmers should be provided comprehensive awareness and guidance regarding using balanced fertilisers and weed control. Additionally, the availability of agricultural medicines and fertilisers at reasonable prices should be ensured.