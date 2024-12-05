Thursday, December 05, 2024
Bilawal meets Fazl to discuss issues

ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Islamabad on Wednesday. Bilawal Bhutto, who was accompanied by a PPP delegation, arrived at Fazl ur Rehman’s residence for a detailed discussion on the current political situation in the country.

During the meeting, Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed concern over the delay in signing of the Madrassah Registration Bill by the President.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman questioned why, despite the approval of the Madrassah Registration Bill by both houses of the parliament, the president had not signed it so far. He added that the PPP and Bilawal had supported the bill when it was passed in both parliamentary houses, questioning what now stood in the way of its approval.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari assured that he would discuss the matter of the unsigned Madrassah Registration Bill with the government.

