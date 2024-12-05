Blood donation camp held at Iqra University

Peshawar - Hamza Foundation Welfare Thalassemia Hospital organized a blood donation camp at Iqra National University on Wednesday.

The camp was organised to raise awareness among students about the benefits of blood donation and the struggles faced by patients suffering from various blood-related disorders.

More than 73 students volunteered to donate blood and appreciated the foundation’s efforts to assist patients suffering from life-threatening blood disorders.

On the occasion, Ejaz Ali Khan, the founder of Hamza Foundation, stated that approximately 1,504 patients with blood disorders are registered with the foundation and have been receiving free medical treatment for the past two decades.

He mentioned that thalassemia is a genetic disease that could be eradicated through joint efforts from society. He added that about 70 percent of blood donations in the country are used for the treatment of thalassemia patients.

He also emphasized the importance of pre-marriage blood screening to reduce the incidence of thalassemia in society.