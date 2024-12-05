Thursday, December 05, 2024
British MP Yasmin Qureshi urges UK to lift ban on PIA flights

Web Desk
5:41 PM | December 05, 2024
National

Pakistani-origin British MP Yasmin Qureshi has urged the UK government to lift the ban on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights.

In a letter to the UK Secretary of Transport, she emphasized that the European Union Aviation Safety Agency has already removed its restrictions on PIA and called on the UK Department for Transport to take similar action.

MP Qureshi highlighted the hardships faced by British Pakistanis due to the absence of direct flights, particularly in situations requiring the repatriation of their loved ones' remains to Pakistan.

She stressed that resuming PIA services would greatly ease these challenges.

The letter also commended the improvements made by Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority, which played a significant role in lifting restrictions in Europe, and urged the UK to act promptly to follow suit.

