CDA to engage solid waste management company through international bidding

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority has decided to float an international tender to engage a single solid waste management company for the fully integrated solution of sanitation services in the capital city. A meeting in this regard was chaired by the Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randawa, which was attended by the relevant officers. At present there are three separate contractors for machinery and manpower to run the sanitation service in Islamabad and about Rs3.1 billion are being spent on said service annually. Two contractors are collecting waste from rural and urban areas and dump it into I-11 while another contractor transports it from I-11 to Losar—a dumping site acquired by CDA. However, now the top management has decided to bring a dedicated company to look after the entire sanitation services in Islamabad including rural and Urban areas. Meanwhile, it is first time that CDA is going to join hands with private housing societies for waste collection and for that purpose the private housing societies will be responsible for primary waste collection at their own but the company engaged by CDA will do secondary collection on pre defined rates borne by the respective societies.

This specialized company will focus on solid waste management and implement CDA’s integrated programs in this area.

According to details, after establishment the company will be made operational throughout the city. Similarly, different categories will be created to dispose of garbage across the city. In which a separate category from residential areas will work.

Similarly, there will be a separate system for commercial waste, while in residential areas there will be a separate system for household waste and a separate system for hospital waste including green waste.

Apart from this, the xompany will work to improve the infrastructure of solid waste, which includes construction of landfill site. For which the land acquisition process has been done.

Similarly, keeping the waste transfer station operational will also be the responsibility of the same waste management company.

Moreover, installation of recycling facility along with material recovery facility will also the responsibility of Capital Waste Management Company.