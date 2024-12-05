CJCSC holds meetings with Iraqi civil, military leadership

RAWALPINDI - Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, who is on an official visit to Iraq, called on Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia’ Al Sudani, Defence Minister Thabet Muhammad Saeed Al-Abbasi, Interior Minister Abdul Amir Al Shammari, Chief of the Defence Forces General Abdul Ameer Rasheed Yar Allahties in Baghdad. During these meetings, both sides discussed key areas of interest, including security, defence cooperation and the current regional environment. The dignitaries explored ways to expand the scope of military cooperation between the two countries and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening defence ties.