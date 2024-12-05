Thursday, December 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

CJCSC holds meetings with Iraqi civil, military leadership

CJCSC holds meetings with Iraqi civil, military leadership
Staff Reporter
December 05, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi, National

RAWALPINDI -  Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, who is on an official visit to Iraq, called on Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia’ Al Sudani, Defence Minister Thabet Muhammad Saeed Al-Abbasi, Interior Minister Abdul Amir Al Shammari, Chief of the Defence Forces General Abdul Ameer Rasheed Yar Allahties in Baghdad.  During these meetings, both sides discussed key areas of interest, including security, defence cooperation and the current regional environment. The dignitaries explored ways to expand the scope of military cooperation between the two countries and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening defence ties.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1733295662.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024