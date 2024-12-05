CM Maryam launches country’s biggest Honhaar Scholarship scheme

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday launched the country’s biggest Honhaar Scholarship program at the Punjab University as she gave away scholarship cheques to the talented students.

The chief minister formally inaugurated the scholarship scheme by distributing cheques among the students. She also launched an e-portal for making payments to the students under the scholarship scheme. Students will be able to receive scholarships on the e-portal. She also announced foreign scholarships for students.

The chief minister directed to launch a laptop scheme for students in January and further directed to undertake steps to provide additional e-bikes to students. A smart police contingent presented a guard of honor to the students getting Honhaar scholarships. Addressing the launch ceremony, the chief minister said that this scholarship was a recognition of students’ abilities. “Giving students a guard of honour recognizes their hard work. Today I am addressing the children not as the chief minister but as a mother. I think of every child of Punjab as a mother and not as a CM. Honhaar scholarship marks the start of a bright future for children”, she remarked.

The CM said that no child of Punjab will be deprived of education due to lack of financial resources after getting admission in the university. I deem education of children as my responsibility more than their parents.” “I do not want even a single day of break in the education of children. That’s why, I ensured implementation of the scholarship scheme within 9 months.

She said it was for the first time that the scholarship scheme includes students from private and government universities. She stated that 32 percent of the students from South Punjab are among those who have received scholarships. “I believe that there is no better empowerment and investment than knowledge. The focus of my entire attention is students, youth and their future.” CM Punjab said, “Students may belong to any party, we will give them scholarships without any discrimination. Only merit prevails in Punjab, even appointments in district administration and police are being made purely on merit. I can say on oath that not a single appointment has been made against merit during the previous 10 months. We want to improve the quality of education and curriculum. The Punjab government will establish campuses of major foreign educational institutions in the Nawaz Sharif IT City. If a child gets admission in a foreign university, then the Punjab government will bear the entire expense.” She added, “For the first time, we have started internships in different departments at Rs 60,000 per month. It is also our responsibility to provide employment opportunities to the children after getting education.” She said, “A politician is not recognized by high positions or making a good speech, but is reflected by serving the people. The previous governments could spend public money on the welfare of the people, but they failed to do so. I will fulfill every promise and announcement which I make as I am a daughter of Nawaz Sharif.” She added, “No mother would want her son having petrol bombs and stones in his hand. I felt profound sorrow and grief to witness police and Rangers personnel admitted to CMH Rawalpindi. If this attack and arson gives a positive message, then their own children should come forward and participate.”

The CM said, “The President of Belarus visited Pakistan and he should have paid a visit to a University, should have met the children but he left after seeing smoke and shelling.”

Tuition fees of Rs. 30,000 students will be paid under Honhaar scholarship scheme. CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif sat among the students at the ceremony. She reached among the students at the end of the ceremony, interacted with them and had pictures with them.