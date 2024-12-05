Thursday, December 05, 2024
Death condoled

Our Staff Reporter
December 05, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Patriotic Companions expressed sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Chaudhry Masood Ahmad, father of Editor The Nation Salman Masood. A special meeting of the organisation was held under the chairmanship of Mian Mateen on Wednesday in Lahore and all office bearers were present on this occasion. During the meeting special prayer was held for the departed soul after recitation of the Holy Quran.  May Almighty Allah grant eternal peace to the departed soul and grant courage to the family to bear this irreparable loss, Mian Mateen said in his message.

