Death toll rises to 29 in southern Thailand floods

Bangkok - More than 30,000 people have been forced to flee their homes due to severe flooding in southern Thailand, where the climbed to 29, officials said Wednesday.

More heavy rain is forecast in the area, where over 155,000 households have already been affected by flooding, according to the Thai government’s public relations department.

Five southern provinces have been hit -- Pattani, Narathiwat, Songkhla, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Phatthalung -- forcing more than 33,000 people to leave their homes, the spokesperson for Thailand’s ministry of public health said in a statement.

Disaster response teams were working to drain floodwater and evacuate flood victims to dry areas, the country’s disaster agency said on its Facebook page Wednesday morning. The now stands at 29, up from 25 reported on Tuesday.