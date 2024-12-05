Economics Nobel for Dummies

The differences in the levels of development between different parts of the world today may be explained by the mortality rates of Europeans when they first arrived there, centuries ago.

This incredible hypothesis was proved by Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson and James Robinson - thenceforth, AJR - in their famous paper titled, ‘The colonial origins of comparative development’ (2021) which employed an ingenious econometric instrument - mortality rates - to show those parts of the world where European colonisers were dying in large numbers at the time of colonisation due to ill-suited climate and diseases that they had poor immunity against, are relatively poor today. For instance, in Bengal and Madras, in India, British troops experienced mortality rates between 70 and 170 in 1,000, compared with 11 to 13 per 1000 for local Indian troops.

In such colonies - mostly in African, Asian, and Latin American countries - the goal was to oppress, plunder, and eventually leave. Thus, the institutions - norms, rules, and laws - the colonisers established there were extractive and unfair. The historical development trajectories and the originally existing institutions there were derailed to introduce a new set of exploitative rules, which persisted over centuries.

On the other hand, Europeans decided to settle in areas where the climate suited them and they had normal mortality rates. In these parts of the world, they established inclusive institutions, building societies that were near-replicas of societies back home; hence, the New England in the United States, New France in Canada, and New South Wales in Australia. The fairness that was central to the institutions in settler colonies set them up for sustainable economic development.

‘Why Nations Fail’ (also the title of Acemoglu and Robinson’s celebrated 2012 book) then, is because they get the wrong institutions early on in their development path, which persist because powerful individuals protect vested interests by creating asymmetric rules that favor them, leading to their increased economic power and then further manipulation of political rules.

Inclusive institutions, similarly represent a stable equilibrium, but a desirable one. Civil liberties, more rights and a fairer distribution of resources translates into a stronger voice for the common person. More political participation means a more representative government, which ensures a positive momentum that cannot be easily disrupted.

Does it imply that the less-developed countries are trapped in low growth-bad institutions equilibrium, and doomed to stay poor forever? AJR’s take is more nuanced. A critical juncture - monumental event - may shake the status quo and allow countries to come out of a bad equilibrium. When the Black Death wiped out a third of Europe’s population, the peasants in Western Europe became scarce and more sought after, which opened the door for negotiations and a beginning of a long journey towards more rights for the weak. Eventually, European societies became more inclusive, thrived, and ironically became strong enough to colonise far-off lands.

Notwithstanding the cruciality of a critical juncture - which may be seen as a serendipity of sorts - political liberty is the fruit of social struggle over long periods of time. For a critical juncture to bear fruit, afterall, the preconditions need to be created. And once the juncture comes, the struggle needs to gather steam and persist over decades.

It’s a ‘narrow corridor’, also the title of Acemoglu and Robinson’s 2019 book together, in which nations strike a balance, guarding against a drift toward authoritarianism under the guise of a strong government on the one hand, and guarding against anarchy under the lure of a strong society, on the other.

Finally, in the latest book, Power and Progress (2023), Acemoglu - the 3rd most cited economist ever - joins hands with Johnson to draw attention to a different type of balance needed to sustain freedoms and fairness in post-industrial societies. Amidst all the hype about AI, they argue that technological breakthroughs should not be equated with progress per se and have historically often worsened inequalities, the industrial revolution being a classic example.

AI and technology need to provide solutions that are complementary to human jobs, not substitutes. Governments may tax ‘so-so automation’ which only replaces humans, such as automated kiosks in marts, without offering any breakthroughs in productivity.

What’s important is that while the work of AJR uses sophisticated econometrics, and sometimes game theory, to bring home their historical points based on slick modelling of human behaviour and empirical evidence, this year’s Nobel Memorial Prize in Economics is also important for reviving the political economy approach in the discipline.

It’s an admission from a panel of the most eminent economists in the world, that the road to human progress lies at the intersection of the economic, the political, and the social, and those alone are the right set of parameters to gauge it.

Usman Masood

The writer is an Assistant Professor at SZABIST University.