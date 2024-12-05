ECP orders initiating delimitation for LG polls in federal capital

ISLAMABAD - In a surprise development, the top election body yesterday decided to initiate work on the delimitation of constituencies based on the Local Government Act 2015. The electoral watchdog directed its office to make necessary arrangements immediately and submit the delimitation schedule for approval, according to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The commission made this decision in a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja. This decision comes as the ECP continues to work towards ensuring free and fair elections in Pakistan.

The members of the electoral watchdog, over the delay in the polls, expressed disappointment over the non-conduct of local government elections in Islamabad, which was postponed thrice. The ECP also clarified the delimitation of constituencies four times for the local government elections in Islamabad. However, every time the ECP completes preparations for the elections, amendments are made to the laws. Parliament House illuminated in orange to observe 16 days of activism against gender-based violence. In a historic and symbolic move, the Parliament House of Pakistan has been illuminated with orange lights to mark the global campaign of 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence. This initiative was undertaken on the proposal of MNA Dr. Shahida Rehmani, Secretary of the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus (WPC), reinforcing Pakistan’s commitment to ending violence against women and girls. The orange illumination represents a brighter future free from violence and a united stand against gender-based discrimination. This gesture aligns with the global theme of the 16 Days of Activism campaign and emphasizes the role of parliamentarians in advocating for gender equality and justice. The Secretary of WPC stated, “This illumination is a powerful reminder of our collective responsibility to ensure the safety, dignity, and rights of women and girls in Pakistan. The Parliament of Pakistan stands as a beacon of hope and a platform for action in this critical fight.” The Women’s Parliamentary Caucus has consistently championed legislative and policy initiatives to address gender-based violence and promote women’s empowerment. This gesture is part of a broader series of activities planned by the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus to observe the 16 Days of Activism.