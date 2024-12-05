Efforts to be made to improve employment opportunities for young lawyers at District Malir Court: Mayor Wahab

KARACHI - Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that as a member of the lawyer community, he understands their issues better, and efforts will be made to improve employment opportunities for young lawyers at District Malir Court. He said this during a meeting with a delegation of the District Court Malir Bar, led by Irshad Shar, at his office on Wednesday. He emphasised that the local issues of District Malir Court will be addressed on a priority basis. He also urged lawyers to play an effective role in providing justice and assisting the affected individuals. During the meeting, KMC Council’s parliamentary leader Karamullah Waqasi, deputy parliamentary leader Dil Mohammad, and others were also present. The delegation members discussed the issues faced by Malir Court with Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab and requested that the local issues of District Malir Court be resolved on a priority basis. In response, Mayor Wahab assured that an ambulance and a fire brigade tender would be provided to District Malir Court, in addition to improving cleanliness arrangements at the court. He expressed hope that peace and order would be maintained during the upcoming elections at District Malir Court on December 14, 2024, and that the elections would take place in a peaceful environment. During the meeting, Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab also urged the lawyer delegation to ensure that, in light of the current societal situation, young lawyers should uphold complete justice in their profession and make every possible effort to provide justice to the oppressed and victims. He emphasized that success and the attainment of a high position in life require hard work and consistent effort.