Event held to raise awareness against corruption

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The district administration of South Waziristan Upper organized a two-day event in the Sarwakai area to raise awareness against corruption. The event was held as part of Anti-Corruption Week, following directives from the Chief Minister.

The program featured various cultural and educational activities, including speech competitions, plays, Qirat, and Na’at contests. Participants expressed their views against corruption, emphasizing the importance of integrity and transparency in building a clean and accountable society.

With great enthusiasm, attendees actively participated in promoting anti-corruption awareness. The event concluded with a collective commitment to fostering accountability and ethical values in the region.