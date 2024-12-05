Thursday, December 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Event held to raise awareness against corruption

Monitoring Report
December 05, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

DERA ISMAIL KHAN  - The district administration of South Waziristan Upper organized a two-day event in the Sarwakai area to raise awareness against corruption. The event was held as part of Anti-Corruption Week, following directives from the Chief Minister.

The program featured various cultural and educational activities, including speech competitions, plays, Qirat, and Na’at contests. Participants expressed their views against corruption, emphasizing the importance of integrity and transparency in building a clean and accountable society.

With great enthusiasm, attendees actively participated in promoting anti-corruption awareness. The event concluded with a collective commitment to fostering accountability and ethical values in the region.

Tags:

Monitoring Report

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1733373189.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024