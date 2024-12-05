Thursday, December 05, 2024
Faisal Vawda assures support to Maulana Fazlur Rehman, addresses threats to Imran Khan

8:20 PM | December 05, 2024
Senator Faisal Vawda assured Maulana Fazlur Rehman of unwavering support regarding the 26th Constitutional Amendment during a meeting at the JUI-F chief's residence.

The discussions encompassed critical issues, including the political climate, constitutional reforms, and threats to former Prime Minister Imran Khan's life.

Vawda acknowledged a shift in perspective regarding Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s role, emphasizing the importance of peaceful collaboration within a democratic framework. He urged political parties to resolve differences without descending into hostility and chaos.

The senator also discussed legislative matters related to madaris, underlining the need to bridge political divides. He commended Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s efforts in fostering unity and highlighted his potential to shape Pakistan's political future.

While keeping some aspects of their discussion private, Vawda noted, “A national government is in place. PTI’s mandate in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should be respected, just as JUI-F’s mandate, alongside Form 47, deserves recognition.”

Reaffirming his commitment to the judiciary and establishment, Vawda expressed willingness to work with all political parties.

He stressed his focus on safeguarding Imran Khan, alleging that threats to the former prime minister’s life come from individuals within his inner circle, specifically naming Bushra Bibi and her associates.

