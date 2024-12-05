False info, misinformation biggest threats: WEF report

ISLAMABAD - False information, or “misinformation,” has emerged as one of the biggest global threats. According to the World Economic Forum’s 2024 Global Risks Report, experts worldwide have identified misinformation and misleading narratives as a serious challenge for many countries including Pakistan over the next two years.

This issue is having a profound impact not only on social cohesion but also on economic, political, and environmental sectors. The report highlights that Pakistan is significantly affected by this problem.

Misinformation and misleading narratives are expected to rank among the top challenges for Pakistan in the next two years, placing fourth to sixth among the overall challenges faced by the country. In Pakistan, misinformation fuels sectarianism, religious disputes, and social divisions, disrupting societal harmony.

This issue not only creates social unrest but also undermines political stability, the credibility of democratic institutions, and public trust.

In India, this threat ranks first. In the United States, it ranks sixth, while the UK and Mexico are placed eleventh. Indonesia faces this threat at 18th position.

According to the WEF report, failing to address this issue could weaken democratic institutions and lead to political instability. To counter this rising tide of misinformation, it is crucial to implement not just legislative measures but also foster social awareness, educational reforms, and transparency in digital platforms.