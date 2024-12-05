Faysal Bank marks International Day of Persons with Disabilities with ‘Dining in the Dark’

KARACHI - Faysal Bank Limited (FBL), one of the leading Islamic banks in Pakistan, organised a ‘Dining in the Dark’ experience to foster greater compassion and awareness for individuals living with permanent blindness. Held in partnership with KhaasFoodz, the initiative aimed to raise awareness and provide banking professionals with firsthand experience of the challenges faced by individuals with disabilities.

Monis Mirza, Head of Human Resources, FBL, said, “On the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, we at Faysal Bank reaffirm our commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace where every individual’s abilities are valued and celebrated. True progress lies in empowering diverse talents, breaking barriers, and creating opportunities for all to thrive. The ‘Dining in the Dark’ experience is a step towards raising awareness and building understanding for a more inclusive future. Moving forward, we aim to implement further initiatives that promote Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, ensuring a supportive environment where everyone can reach their full potential.”

Dining in the Dark experience served as a meaningful step towards fostering a culture of inclusion and understanding at Faysal Bank. Organized in collaboration with KhaasFoodz, a kitchen that empowers persons with disabilities, it highlights the bank’s dedication to promoting diversity, fostering inclusion, and creating equitable opportunities for all.