FOSPAH organises awareness session on transgender community

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Ombudsperson for Protection Against Harassment at the Workplace (FOSPAH) organized an impactful awareness session today with members of the transgender community, attended by over 50 individuals. The event underscored FOSPAH’s commitment to inclusivity and ensuring equal protection of rights under the Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2010.

The Hon’ble Federal Ombudsperson Ms. Fauzia Viqar, inaugurated the session with a powerful message, acknowledging the challenges faced by the transgender community.

“We recognize the discrimination and exploitation endured by the transgender community. Today’s session aims to learn more about your unique challenges and to assure you that your workplace rights—whether in formal employment, the informal economy, or as domestic workers—are protected under the law,” she stated.

During the interactive session, members of the transgender community courageously shared their experiences, highlighting critical issues such as severe discrimination during job applications and interviews; harassment by law enforcement personnel, including demands for money; societal exclusion leading to unemployment and forced transitions to illegal means of income and family pressures resulting in the forfeiture of inheritance and property rights.

Ms. Mah Rukh Aziz, Legal Advisor, and Ms. Meher Jamy, Law Officer at FOSPAH,provided detailed insights into the definition and forms of workplace harassment, who can seek protection under the 2010 Act and step-by-step guidance on how to register complaints with FOSPAH.

The legal team also explained FOSPAH’s complaint handling and resolution process, assuring participants of FOSPAH’s dedication to timely and impartial justice.

This session is part of FOSPAH’s broader efforts to engage marginalized communities, promote awareness of workplace harassment laws, and foster an inclusive environment for all.