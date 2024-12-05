Fraternity, Equality, Liberty

National media often features officials urging gratitude for the support of friendly nations, discouraging criticism of their actions or policies. This appeal implies a one-sided relationship, yet international relations are rooted in mutual benefits. Countries support each other based on shared interests, not sentimentality. The notion that Pakistan owes a unique debt to any nation is flawed.

Pakistan’s foreign relations should remain grounded in sovereignty, independence, and mutual respect, free from external interference. While it is true that decades of mismanagement have left Pakistan under heavy international debt, this does not diminish the dignity of its people. Every Pakistani has the right to national pride and self-respect.

Quaid-e-Azam’s words resonate today: “Democracy is in the blood of Musalmans who believe in fraternity, equality, and liberty.” Pakistan, a nuclear power with 250 million people, must uphold these principles in its diplomatic relations, resisting undue pressures or patronisation.

FARRUKH SHAHAB,

Lahore.