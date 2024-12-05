Free digital marketing training plan for UoM students launched

Malakand - RankingGrow, a leading digital marketing firm, has announced the launch of a free digital marketing training program for over 1,000 students at the University of Malakand. This two-month program, which is scheduled to start on December 7, aims to equip students with cutting-edge skills in digital marketing, preparing them for successful careers in the ever-evolving tech industry, according to a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The training programme is designed to cover a wide range of digital marketing topics, including social media marketing, search engine optimization (SEO), content marketing, email marketing, affiliate marketing, and Google Ads, among others. Students will receive hands-on training from industry experts and gain practical knowledge to enhance their professional profiles. Upon completion, each student will receive a certificate from RankingGrow, adding value to their CV and improving job prospects in the global marketplace.

Ammad Ali, CEO of RankingGrow, shared his views about the project: “At RankingGrow, we believe that knowledge is power.

This initiative is a small step toward empowering the next generation of marketers, entrepreneurs, and freelancers. We are offering these students the opportunity to learn skills that are in high demand worldwide, allowing them to step confidently into the digital economy.”

He further explained, “This is just the beginning. After the successful completion of this pilot programme, we plan to expand our training offerings to include Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Science, Graphic Design, Video Editing, Full Stack Web Development, Mobile App Development, and much more.” He added, “We are committed to equipping young people in Pakistan with the digital skills that are shaping the future of industries worldwide.”

This partnership between RankingGrow and the University of Malakand is expected to bridge the gap between the skills taught in academic institutions and the demands of the digital job market. Students who complete the training will not only gain practical skills but will also have the opportunity to work with international companies and clients, opening doors to a global career in digital marketing.

The administration of the University of Malakand expressed its appreciation for this initiative, stating: “We are proud to partner with RankingGrow in offering this valuable training to our students.

This collaboration will not only close the gap between academia and industry but will also empower our students to take on freelance opportunities and contribute to international projects. We are confident that this initiative will have a lasting impact on the future of our students and will bring immense pride to the University of Malakand.”

RankingGrow continues to lead the way in providing valuable digital marketing education in Pakistan, with plans to expand its training programmes nationwide in the coming months.