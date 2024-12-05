From Smog to Sustainability

Our modern industrial economy often transforms verdant landscapes of trees, lakes, and running streams into wastelands of junk, garbage, and debris. Currently, Pakistan ranks fourth globally for pollution and environmental challenges. Yet, many Pakistanis remain unaware of the urgent need to combat environmental degradation and work towards sustainable solutions.

While various organisations in Pakistan address these issues, the adage rings true: “No country can truly develop unless its citizens are educated.” Unfortunately, the divide in Pakistan’s education system—between the rich and the poor—complicates progress. Despite environmental topics being taught in schools, implementation remains largely absent. For years, our efforts have revolved around tree planting. But is that all our country needs?

Lahore, the cultural heart of Pakistan, is not only a hub for publishing but also one of the most polluted cities, plagued by high levels of smog. As the saying goes, “A life without health is like a river without water.” Smog, caused by vehicle and industrial emissions, brick kiln smoke, crop and waste burning, and construction dust, leads to severe health issues, especially in Lahore. While warnings against smoking are widespread, the lack of clean water continues to cause diseases like cholera and hepatitis A, and smog exacerbates heart problems and premature deaths. Open landfills and waste burning release toxic substances, endangering citizens further. Each winter, the public spends heavily on masks, doctor visits, and air purifiers—luxuries many cannot afford. The root causes must be addressed through tangible actions.

Fines should be imposed on visibly polluting vehicles, and affordable electric vehicles introduced. Factories emitting toxic fumes, despite being capable of sustainable production, must face closure if they prioritise profits over the environment by using outdated methods. The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency reports a critical lack of proper landfill sites nationwide, which should be a government priority. Water plants must be chlorinated, and inspection teams deployed to monitor residential and commercial water tanks.

The Government of Punjab has initiated the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA), tasked with transforming the dying Ravi River into a sustainable, fresh water body. RUDA aims to rehabilitate water aquifers and develop modern, environmentally conscious urban spaces. Such authorities must operate independently, empowered to revitalise urban and rural areas for environmental benefit. Every individual deserves clean air and a healthy life. If global pollution continues unchecked, future generations will suffer. Small steps can lead to significant change, and it all begins with “YOU.”

MUHAMMAD AUN,

Lahore.