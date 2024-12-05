Govt may raise matter for waiver of sanctions on Iran-Pak gas pipeline with Trump admin

ISLAMABAD - Petroleum Minister Musadik Malik hinted on Wednesday to raise the matter for the waiver of sanctions on Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project with Trump administration as he also announced that Qatar has accepted Pakistan’s request for the deferment of five LNG cargoes for one year.

“Pakistan has deferred purchase of five additional LNG cargoes from Qatar for one year, while negotiations for the deferment of another five are in the process,” Federal Minister for Petroleum Mussadiq Malik said in a chit-chat with media here Wednesday. Pakistan will now procure the contracted LNG cargoes in 2026 instead of 2025, he added. The LNG is mainly used is power generation, however, since LNG is on the bottom side of the merit order due to its cost, therefore the power plants are not fully utilizing it. Owing to decline in its use in power generation, the gas flows are increasing taking the LNG supply in surplus, therefore no additional cargo is being imported, he said. The minister made it clear that there was no penalty on deferring the shipment of LNG cargo, under long term contract, however, there is financial fine on the cancellation. He said that no additional cargo on G to G basis or spot purchases is being procured. The minister also denied the news related to import of crude oil from Russia at subsidized rates saying no deal related to crude oil has been made with Russia.

He said that the previous deal, for the import of Russian crude, included shipping insurance and reinsurance, issue of currency swap - where Chinese public banks were used for the transaction. Besides, there were issues with shipment of cargoes as big ships could not anchor at Pakistan’s port. Therefore, we have to ship the Russian cargo from Oman in two small ships, he added. The minister, however, acknowledged that government had restarted talks with Russia for the removal of the obstacles related to insurance, reinsurance, payment mode, shipping lines and cargo size, but was unable to finalize the deal. He said that earlier deal with Russia was done through Chinese bank, so we have to create new structure for the new import. “We will conclude the contract for the purchase of crude oil from Russia keeping in mind the country’s interest,” Malik remarked. When asked whether the government will seek waiver of the US sanction on IP gas pipeline from the upcoming Trump administration, the minister said: ‘Yes’ Pakistan will try to get waiver of the US sanctions on the project. However, without elaborating, he said that it will not be in the interest of the country to talk further about the topic. He said that 34 MoUs worth $2.8 billion have been signed with Saudi Arabia, while 7 of them have been converted into contracts.

The minister said that MoUs have been signed with Saudi Arabia in other sectors including electricity, IT and food. He said that Pakistan Refinery Limited and Saudi Arabia are entering into contract worth $1.7 billion, he disclosed. Mossadiq Malik said that he wants digitization of petrol pumps as it will bring transparency and discourage smuggling. The minister said that 40 people have been shortlisted for appointment in the boards of companies under the Petroleum Division, however he made it clear that no political appointments will be made in any board.

The board members will be appointed after the approval of the Prime Minister. The names of the board members have been sent to the Prime Minister. The boards of the companies will be formed as soon as the security clearance of the nominees is obtained. On green field refinery, he said there will be an investment of $8 to 10 billion in the green field refinery project. The petroleum minister said that the winter gas management plan will be ready in a few days.