Govt, PTI both are wrong about Islamabad lockdown: IHC CJ

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) expressed annoyance over the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the government over the Islamabad lockdown during the party’s protest last month.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq yesterday conducted hearing of a contempt of court petition filed by the traders of the federal capital who were concerned about the potential disruption to their businesses.

Islamabad Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Legal Sajid Cheema, state counsel Malik Abdul Rehman, and others appeared before the court.

During the hearing, Justice Aamer criticised both the PTI as well as the government for their failure to respect citizens’ rights during and after the November 24 protest. He remarked that the PTI was wrong, and so was the government and raised question over the actions of both the sides.

Expressing his dismay over the government for shutting down Islamabad, Justice Aamer said that you were supposed to maintain peace, but you locked down the entire city.

The IHC Chief Justice remarked that he would also ask the PTI about the violation of court orders. The judge said that he will also ask from the PTI why the court’s orders were disregarded but the government closed Islamabad in such a way that even he, as a judge, could not reach.

He maintained that the government was supposed to restore law and order but instead it shut down the entire Islamabad. He further said that the government kept saying on the media that they are not allowing it on the order of Islamabad High Court. He added that the court had also instructed you to consider the fundamental rights of citizens, business people and protesters.

The CJP said that it seemed as if he had fallen prey to his own order. He questioned the repeated disruptions caused by protests saying that what alternative solutions can be implemented instead of shutting down the city with containers? The petitioner asked that why were their businesses shut down? What was their fault?

State council Malik Abdul Rehman informed the court that some reports had arrived, and some were still pending.

The court reprimanded the State Counsel asking if this is your first time appearing before the court?

Later, the bench deferred hearing of the case until next week directing him a detailed report from the Ministry of Interior.